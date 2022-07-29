Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs ForgottenJRPG of AQUAPLUS scheduled for September 8, has been postponed on the official release date, which is now scheduled for October 20. The reasons for the postponement are linked to a need for the team to improve the general quality of the title (of which a gameplay has already been shown). In parallel Aquaplus he also updated the official site adding new information on some characters that players will meet during the adventure such as Halu, Mayacowl, Pashpakuru, Murasame and Shantuura.

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten, as already announced, it will come out on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan while it will be released in the rest of the world for PC Street Steam.

Source: AQUAPLUS Street Gematsu