NIS America has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten. As previously anticipated, the title will see us take on the role of Oshtora young boy in search of the truth about his father’s death, who will be accompanied by the mysterious woman during this journey Shunya.

Before leaving you to the new trailer I remind you that Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten is already available in Europe on pc. The title will also be released on Playstation 5 And Playstation 4 starting next September 8th. Good vision!

Source: NIS America