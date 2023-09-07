NIS America has released the launch trailer for the console version of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten, arriving tomorrow. To celebrate the release of this edition of the game in the West, the software house two free DLCs for a limited time. From 8 to 22 September in fact, it will be possible to obtain two special accessories, these are:

Fan of Piety – Increases wearer experience by 50%.

– Increases wearer experience by 50%. Lucky Cat Ornament – increases the money obtained at the end of the battle by +100

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten is already available on pcand from tomorrow it will also be released on Playstation 5 And Playstation 4. Good vision!

Source: NIS America