Despite the constant postponements, Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten will be made available to players thanks to a demo version coming tomorrow, November 2on PlayStation Store from PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4.

This test of the game will allow you to get up to the middle of the chapter 3 of the story, and the saved data obtained will be compatible with the full version, so as to allow you to continue the adventure from where it was left off.

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten will be released on PS5 And PS4 in Japan, and only on PC through Steam in the West, from November 17. In order not to miss anything, two event trailers of the game have been released online, which you can admire below!

Event Story Trailer Vol. 1: Oshtor & Anju

Event Story Trailer Vol. 2: Honoka & Mayacowl

Source: Aquaplus Street Gematsu