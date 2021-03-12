Frank Darío Kudelka will no longer manage Newell’s after Saturday’s game with Densa y Justicia. After two years in the leper bank, the DT arranged his departure in agreement with the leaders of Rosario. Y He even resigned a debt whose amount will be allocated to the inferiors of the club. Now the leaders are looking forward and the main target to replace him is Germán Adrián Burgos. And there were already conversations.

El Mono was the historic side of Diego Simeone in his successful cycle at Atlético de Madrid and also accompanied him in his experiences in Catania and Racing, until in the middle of last year he made the decision to leave alone. Fun fact: the relationship with the DT of the Colchonero would not be going through his best days and the former goalkeeper said a few weeks ago that Cholo did not answer his messages.

El Mono working alongside Cholo in 2019 (AFP).

But that is another issue. The important thing is that the leper leaders are determined to seduce Burgos, who could arrive accompanied by a historical from Rosario. Other names also appear in the folder such as Juan Pablo Vojvoda, El Negro Gamboa and even Gabriel Batistuta rang. However, all guns point to the Mono, a confessed admirer of Marcelo Bielsa and icon of the club.

As it transpired, the former 1 of Ferro, River, Mallorca and Aleti is already in Argentina and I would even have watched several Newell’s games. The talks started a few days ago with the departure of Kudelka already sentenced and now that Newell’s made official the departure of his current DT, the way was paved for negotiations with Burgos.

Will it be then the first experience of the Mono in Argentina?