Jacopo Laganga is the new digital manager in Monnalisa SpA, leader in the high-end childrenswear sector, listed on the AIM Italia market. Laganga boasts many years of experience in the fashion & luxury sector. LGraduated in Multimedia Communication and with a Master in Business Administration, he has over 11 years of experience in the field of digital marketing, eCommerce and analystics at multinational companies. In particular, Jacopo held similar roles of increasing responsibility up to the position of Global Digital Performance Marketing Manager in Gucci and member of the Client Advisory Board of Rakuten Advertising. Previously he was Project Management & Strategic Consultant in Adacto Digital Native Agency, a company specialized in the implementation of integrated and multichannel communication projects, Digital Marketing Manager in Patrizia Pepe and later in Antony Morato in charge of the Global eCommerce & brand digital strategy.

Christian Simoni, CEO of Monnalisa, commented: “Our Group is strengthening its positioning on the social channels with an action plan in line with our strategic plan and the evolution of the markets. The appointment of the new digital manager is part of this perspective, to oversee and strengthen the choices on digital marketing, eCommerce and the synergistic integration with physical stores. We thank Jacopo Laganga for accepting this new challenge in Monnalisa confident that it can make a positive contribution to the growth of our Group. “