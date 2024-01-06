The Monnalisa company could also abandon Chiara Ferragni

After Safilo and Coca Cola, the Monnalisa company could also interrupt its collaboration with Chiara Ferragni after the outbreak of the Balocco case.

Monnalisa, a children's clothing brand, is in fact “doing evaluations”, as reported by a The Republic the Creative Director of the brand Barbara Bertocci, regarding the possibility of continuing or interrupting the collaboration with Ferragni.

A final decision has not yet been made but “we are evaluating the matter. We are a company listed on the stock exchange and we must first evaluate what to do with our Board of Directors. The Christmas holidays slowed down this process a bit.”

Chiara Ferragni signed a licensing agreement in 2020, which will end in 2025. Bertocci, however, underlines that “there are some particular clauses in our contract”. This would suggest that, eventually, the agreement could be terminated prematurely.

The first brand to distance itself from the influencer after the Pandoro case was Safilo, while yesterday the news emerged that Coca Cola had decided to suspend an advertising spot starring Chiara Ferragni, which was scheduled to air in conjunction with the start of Sanremo 2024.