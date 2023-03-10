The monks of the UOC were ordered to leave the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra until March 29

The Ukrainian National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” ordered the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the buildings of the monastery. This is reported on website laurel.

The administration of the reserve warned about the termination of the contract and ordered the monks to vacate the state-owned buildings by March 29.

The acting director general of the reserve Alexander Rudnik referred to the conclusions of the interdepartmental working group, which stated that the monastery had violated the terms of the agreement on the use of state property. The latter is not confirmed.

In February, it was reported that the Ukrainian authorities had canceled the citizenship of five bishops of the UOC. The reason for this was the fact that the priests had Russian passports.