Monks in Thailand prayed in a temple and used crystal meth (methamphetamine). The holy men failed a drug test.

Bangkok – A Buddhist temple in Thailand is orphaned. All monks had to leave the temple after a positive drug test. The four monks, including an abbot, at a temple in rural Bung Sam Phan district have tested positive for the synthetic drug, official Boonlert Thintapthai told AFP. The monks were therefore sent to a clinic for drug withdrawal.

Thailand: Buddhist monks test positive for meth

“The temple no longer has any monks,” said the official. The villagers nearby are concerned that they will no longer be able to fulfill their religious duties, such as donating food to the monks. Other Buddhist monks would therefore be sent to the temple.

Thailand is an important transit country for the illegal trade in methamphetamine (meth). According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the drug is manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan State and then smuggled into Thailand via Laos. On the street, the meth pill called Yaba is available for less than 20 baht (about 54 cents).

Monks in a Buddhist temple in Thailand not only prayed, but also took drugs (symbolic photo). © Paul Lakatos/imago

Cheaper than beer: Thailand has a massive drug problem

“Meth and Yaba in particular are in every corner of [Thailand] easy to find – supply is plentiful everywhere and at this point a pill is cheaper than a beer,” UNODC’s Jeremy Douglas told UNODC Thai inquirers. Authorities across Southeast Asia have made record seizures of meth (methamphetamine) in recent months.

Thailand’s monks made headlines four years ago with a very different problem: almost half of all monks were overweight. (afp/ml)