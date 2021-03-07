Vaccination is the big issue in the world. The vaccine against the coronavirus has now even been administered to monkeys in a zoo.

San Diego – In the USA in the famous zoo of San Diego, California, a message was announced that had surprised many: monkeys have corona. On January 11, a group of eight gorillas tested positive for Covid. Especially the older gorilla Winston struggled under the difficult conditions. Winston had a cough, was lethargic, and had to be examined under anesthesia.

Coronavirus in the US: It’s not just people who are vaccinated

The gorilla gang is on the way to recovery again, writes the German press agency. Winston had to recover from drug treatment. The pneumonia and heart problems that the zoo reported led to antibody therapy, drugs, and antibiotics. The good news: Vets believe the antibody preparations have helped recovery, but are not approved for treating humans.

Now nine monkeys at the San Diego Zoo have even been vaccinated. Yes, news that is already causing a stir in this country about people is already there in the United States for animals. The USA has shown a significantly higher vaccination rate. There, people in converted sports stadiums and arenas are vaccinated 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And even the monkeys. Over 82 million Americans are said to have been vaccinated (NY Times) – in Germany there are over 4.7 million (as of March 5, 2021 – RKI).

Coronavirus: An orangutan named Karen was the lucky one

An orangutan named Karen received the first vaccine, like National Geographic reported. Curious: Karen also had the first open heart surgery in history. And that in 1994. Coronavirus is not uncommon in animals. It was reported again and again how, for example, lions in the Barcelona Zoo suffered as a result. For many minks in Denmark, the corona virus also meant premature death.

Even if the vaccine had only been tested on dogs and cats so far, it quickly became clear to zoo keeper Nadine Lamberski from the San Diego zoo that she wanted to try it on the monkeys as well. So far, no one knows whether the vaccine, which is given to the monkeys as candy, will also work. A gorilla that did not become infected at the beginning of January now receives the remaining doses. (ank with dpa)