Even monkeys, in their own small way, make fun of each other. In a study published in 'Proceedings of the Royal Society B', cognitive biology experts and primatologists from the University of California at Los Angeles and San Diego and Indiana University in the USA, and from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany , document a sense of humor in all 4 species of great primates: orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas. The discovery allows us to 'date' this virtue, which can also be found in our newborns from 8 months of age: its prerequisites date back at least 13 million years ago. Already present in the last common ancestor between man and ape.

In the past Jane Goodall, the 'chimpanzee lady', as well as other primatologists had reported playful behaviors observed in animals most similar to us. However, this is the first work to study these attitudes in the 4 great primates in a systematic way, identifying 18 different types: 18 'shades' of teasing, intentionally provocative behaviours, often accompanied by a playful intent.

Of the 18 attitudes scientists identified by observing the monkeys' spontaneous social interactions, many seemed to be looking for a reaction in the recipient or at least wanting to attract his attention. For the mischievous primate “it was normal to repeatedly shake or swing a part of the body or an object in front of the eyes of the target of the joke – describes Erica Cartmill, senior author of the research – hit or poke him, stare carefully at his face, interrupt his movements, pull the 'hair' or adopt attitudes that are practically impossible to ignore”. A whole repertoire of pranks that were something else compared to the actual game. Made for your own entertainment, for pure and simple sense of humor.

Among the great firsts, unlike the game, “the teasing is one-sided”, Cartmill points out. “It starts precisely from the person making the joke”, who basically does it for the fun of it, considering that “it is rarely reciprocated” as instead happens during the game. Not only that: when they play pranks, monkeys “rarely show typical game signals such as the 'playface' which is similar to our smile, or gestures characteristic of the intention to play such as grabbing, holding”. Again: primates joke especially when they are relaxed and in teasing, a bit like humans do from an early age, “they launch provocations, they look at the other in the face waiting for a reaction, they repeat gestures looking for the surprise effect”, reports Isabelle Laumer, first author of the study.

Scientists have two hopes. The first is “that our work will inspire other researchers – Laumer hopes – to study these attitudes in other species in order to better understand how they evolved up to man”. The second is “that this study raises awareness of the similarities we share with our closest relatives, and how important it is to protect these animals from extinction.”