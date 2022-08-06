





In São Paulo, there are already sex parties that have suspended the next dates until there is a vaccine available (the government expects to receive the first batch of approximately 20,000 doses in September). Brutus, which takes place monthly at Casa da Luz, in the center, announced that the next edition on the 13th will be with “risk reduction” and “political stance”. The dark room, a dark environment where regulars have sex, will be closed. The establishment’s walls will be covered with information about smallpox. On social media, the organization asked that anyone who feels unwell, has a fever or has injuries not attend.

“We need to work, it’s part of our livelihood. No one in the LGBT+ community should give up their lives because of this. We need to take care of ourselves, preserve ourselves, avoid contact, but this also doesn’t happen only at our parties”, points out the producer of Brutus Alexandre Bispo, 48 years old. “We cannot assume that we are the problem of this contagion because soon it will be among everyone.” He almost takes for granted the drop in the number of regulars.

STEAM ROOM

In Largo do Arouche, also in the central region, the Hotel Chilli, which works as a short stay for single men and offers a sauna, cinema, bar and dance floor, with free sex in all these areas, will remain the same. “There is no medication, it’s not easy, but it’s not that great desperation either”, says the owner, Douglas Drummond.

He recalls that, unlike the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, sanitary protocols have not yet been established by the public authorities for spaces such as the Chilli Hotel, saunas or parties. “I can’t guess what I need to do. Once this is indicated, there is nothing to think about. Public health is public health,” he says.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Coordination of STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections)/AIDS, held a meeting yesterday with entrepreneurs in the entertainment sector about monkeypox (monkey pox).

According to the folder, the meeting “had the objective of guiding professionals to adopt measures of care, prevention, transmission, in addition to providing clarification on the process of notification and isolation”.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







