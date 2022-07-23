The risk in the world is relatively moderate apart from Europe, where it is high. Rezza: In Italy 407 cases, situation under constant monitoring

Monkeypox a ‘global health emergency. This was stated by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference. This is the WHO’s highest alert level. The epidemic has almost hit 17 thousand people in 74 countries.

Ghebreyesus specified that the relatively moderate risk worldwide apart from Europe where high. The WHO Committee of Experts had not reached a consensus on the need to activate the highest level of alert. In the end, it was up to the general manager to decide. a call to action, but not the first said Mike Ryan, WHO emergency manager. Since the beginning of May, when it was detected outside the African countries where it is endemic, the disease has affected more than 16,836 people in 74 countriesaccording to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). See also The Italy virus: 60,029 new cases and 322 deaths, Down hospitalization and intensive, rate at 9.9% The bulletin

In Italy, the Ministry of Health, with an ordinance, has already prepared, together with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the procedures for reporting individual cases. In Italy so far 407 cases with a tendency to stabilization have been recorded. The situation below constant monitoring but it is not considered to be of particular concern, said the director general of prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza.

