It is possible to contain the transmission of cases of monkeypox in countries where the disease is not endemic: said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of research on emerging diseases at the World Health Organization. “We intend to stop human-to-human transmission of the virus and we are able to do so in countries where monkeypox is not endemic,” added Van Kerkhove. “We are in a situation in which we can use public health tools to identify cases early and deal with their isolation,” she said again. The infection, she added, “occurs through close physical contact, skin to skin” and found that most of the cases observed so far do not have the disease in severe form.

“Several cases of monkeypox have been identified among men who have sexual intercourse with men but it is not a homosexual disease, as some people have tried to label on social networks”: said Andy Seale, strategic consultant for global programs of the ‘WHO on HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections. “Early identification and isolation of monkeypox cases are part of the WHO recommended measures,” he said.