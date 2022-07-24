High alert for monkeypox in Europe

The World Health Organization has decided to launch its highest level of alert to try to curb the outbreak of monkeypox infection, which has already recorded more than 16,000 cases (five of them fatal) in 75 countries, many of which in Europe, where the disease was not endemic.

To announce the decision at a press conference on general manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, despite the negative opinion of the emergency committee for the diseasemade up of 15 experts (Tedros himself revealed that nine of them were against and six in favor). There are currently 407 cases registered in Italy. On June 17, there were 71.

With this, there are three international health emergencies in force in the world, after the one declared since the end of January 2020 for Covid and the one activated since 2017 by serious polio outbreaks in countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria. Tedros explained that the decision takes into account factors such as the rapid increase in cases (since June they have quintupled) and its presence in countries where the disease had never been detected before.

In this sense, Tedros also announced that the risk of contagion in Europe, where 80% of cases have been detected, is being raised from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’. On the other hand, it remains ‘moderate’ in the rest of the regions of the planet, including central and western Africa, where the disease is endemic and where deaths have been recorded.

The declaration of international emergency, indicated the head of the WHO, contains recommendations of different types to countries depending on whether or not they have detected cases, or if there are already local transmission sources. For countries with recent cases and local human-to-human transmission, the international emergency requires “a coordinated response to stop transmission between vulnerable groups,” Tedros said.

The WHO director general also calls for increased traceability, public health prevention measures, strengthening the management of the epidemic in clinics and hospitals and “accelerating investigations into vaccines, therapies and other tools”. Tedros stressed that, despite the global alert, the epidemic “is mainly concentrated in men who have sexual relations with other men and with multiple partners” (98% of cases for now)a group for which he asked for support through health care and disease information campaigns.

This, he assured, must be done with methods that protect the human rights of the affected communities, since, he said, “stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus”. WHO smallpox expert Rosamund Lewis added that the fact that cases are now concentrated almost exclusively in one group may help control the outbreak.

It is the seventh time that the WHO declares an international emergency (mechanism started in 2005)having previously done so for five other viruses: influenza A in 2009, the cause of Ebola in 2014 and 2018, polio in 2014, zika in 2016 and coronavirus in 2020.

The decision was announced a day after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) formally recommended the use of the conventional smallpox vaccine Imvanex to also prevent monkeypox.

Monkeypox, an endemic disease in East and Central Africa, is less dangerous than conventional smallpox (eradicated globally 40 years ago) and usually manifests as a high fever that quickly leads to rashes, especially on the face.

“With the tools we currently have, we can stop its transmission and keep the epidemic under control,” concluded the WHO director general.

Subscribe to the newsletter

