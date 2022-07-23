This Saturday, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared monkeypox a global health emergency after more than 16,000 cases and five deaths reported in 75 countries. At the end of June, the same committee of experts that met this Saturday ruled out such an emergency, but the exponential growth in cases in the last month tipped the balance. Europe is the most affected continent to date.

Monkeypox has become a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. This was stated by the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after an emergency meeting of the expert committee that advises the entity’s president.

On Thursday, July 21, the same divided committee met to address the issue after the exponential increase in cases in the last month. Later, he transferred his conclusions and advice to Tedros, the one in charge of reporting his conclusion this Saturday.

Until now, the declaration of “public health emergency of international importance” was currently only in force for the Covid-19 pandemic and polio.

Regarding monkeypox, the last few weeks have been decisive for the declaration of a global health emergency, since at the end of June the WHO experts ruled out raising the alert level.

So, there were 3,000 reported cases. Currently there are more than 16,000 and five deaths in 75 countries, so the pressure of the scientific community on the world health entity increased significantly. Europe, since the start of the outbreak four months ago, continues to be the continent most affected by monkeypox.

News in development…