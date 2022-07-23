The decision was made by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, despite the lack of consensus among the members of the emergency committee

Rome – The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global emergency for the spread of monkeypox in over 70 countries, calling it an “extraordinary” situation. Declaring a global emergency means that the monkeypox epidemic is an “extraordinary event” that could span multiple countries and requires a coordinated global response. In the past, WHO has declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and ongoing efforts to eradicate polio. .

It was the decision to declare a global emergency WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, despite the lack of consensus among the members of the emergency committee of the World Health Organization. It is the first time that the head of the UN agency has taken such a decision without the consent of the committee. “In short, we have an epidemic that has spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission that we understand too little about and that meets the criteria of international health regulations,” said Tedros. “I know that this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent opinions among the members” of the committee, he added. The WHO expert committee said last month that the worldwide monkeypox epidemic was not yet an international emergency, but the panel met this week to reassess the situation. The emergency declaration serves primarily as a way to draw more global resources and attention to an epidemic. The impact of these types of announcements has varied in the past, as the UN health agency is largely powerless to get countries to act.

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency at the moment of international concern, this is an epidemic that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, particularly those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said. “This means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” he added.

Although monkeypox has been present for decades in parts of central and western Africa, until May it was not known to cause large outbreaks outside Africa or to spread as widely among people. But in May, authorities detected dozens of outbreaks in Europe, North America and elsewhere. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Since about May, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo. In Africa, monkeypox spreads to people primarily from infected wild animals such as rodents, in limited outbreaks that have not yet crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no ties to animals or who have made recent trips to Africa.

WHO’s leading monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all monkeypox cases outside Africa have been detected in humans, and that 98% of them it concerns men who have sex with men. Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America may have spread sexually in two raves in Belgium and Spain.