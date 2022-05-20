The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting in order to address the increase in cases of monkeypox, a disease detected in several countries such as the United Kingdom, Portugal or Canada.

The news was published by the newspaper The Telegraphwho stated that a group of experts will be convened in order to discuss the outbreak that is occurring.

“The main talking points will revolve around how the virus is spreading, the unusually high prevalence in gay and bisexual men, and also the vaccination situation.“said the quoted newspaper.

Monkeypox is a viral disease originating in the animal kingdom, which only occasionally causes infections in people.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually between 6 and 13 days, but can also range from 5 to 21; the disease usually clears up on its own, and symptoms resolve within two to three weeks.

Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, the agency says.

A skin rash may also develop, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

The first cases in Europe were reported last Sunday by the United Kingdom, which reported 4 confirmed cases with no history of travel to risk areas.

But the first human cases of this disease were identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970 and the number has been increasing over the last decade in West and Central African countries.

Countries continue to detect cases

Precisely, this Friday Italy recorded three confirmed cases of monkeypox, after the first contagion was reported this Thursday in a young man from the Canary Islands, in Spain.

The Infectious Diseases Surveillance Service of Lazio, the Rome region, confirmed this Friday that the other two cases that were being studied have also tested positive and had had contact with the so-called patient zero that was confirmed this Thursday and that he had spent a few days in the Canary Islands.

The Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces in Munich also confirmed this Friday the first case of monkeypox in the country, detected on May 19 in a patient with the characteristic skin lesions of the virus, the Bundeswehr Medical Service reported.

Belgium, for its part, detected two cases of monkeypox in humans in the last 24 hours, virologist Marc Van Ranst announced this Friday, after confirming a second positive in a person from the same environment as the first in which it was detected. found the disease.

With several confirmed cases in the UK, Spain and Portugal, This is the largest and most extensive outbreak of monkeypox ever observed in Europe.

It is not yet known if there is a connection between individual cases in the current outbreak, and if so, what it is, although so far it is striking that many of those affected are men who have sex with men, the statement added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE.

