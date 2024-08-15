Africa’s growing smallpox outbreak, declared an emergency by the continent’s health agency on Tuesday, is caused by a new, more transmissible strain of the virus. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared the first-ever continental health emergency of security (PHECS) for the deadly disease. World Health Organization experts will also meet next Wednesday to consider whether to raise the highest global alert. If the WHO declares a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),” it would be the second time for smallpox since the virus spread around the world in 2022. But the new outbreak, which has crossed borders from its epicenter in the Democratic Republic of Congo to other African nations, is driven by a new strain of the virus that has alarmed health experts.

WHAT IS MPOX

The infectious disease formerly known as monkeypox was first identified in humans in the DRC in 1970. There are two subtypes of the virus: clade I and clade II. Clade I, which is more lethal, has been endemic for decades in the Congo Basin in Central Africa. Clade II, which is less severe, has meanwhile been endemic in parts of West Africa. Until recent years, epidemics were mostly caused by people who had contracted the virus from infected animals such as rodents, for example by eating bushmeat. Symptoms include fever, muscle pain and large, blister-like skin lesions. GLOBAL EPIDEMIC?

The virus came to prominence in May 2022, when a new, less lethal strain called clade IIb spread across the world, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men. In July 2022, the WHO declared a PHEIC that lasted until May 2023. According to the WHO, between January 2022 and June 2024, 208 deaths and more than 99,000 cases of mpox were recorded in 116 countries.

The new strain Unlike the global outbreak in 2022, the latest wave has been driven by the more lethal clade I and its newly mutated variant. The new strain, called clade Ib, was first detected among sex workers in the remote mining town of Kamituga in the DRC’s South Kivu province in September 2023. Unlike previous outbreaks in the Central African country, the new strain was partly transmitted sexually, including between heterosexuals, researchers said. Spread through non-sexual contact between people, including children playing together at school, has also been recorded. According to the WHO, clade Ib causes death in about 3.6% of cases, although infants and children are most at risk. It also causes more severe disease than clade II. Nearly all provinces in the DRC are now affected by clade I or clade Ib, Jean Claude Udahemuka, a researcher at the University of Rwanda who is studying the outbreak, told AFP. More cases of mpox were reported in the first half of this year than in all of 2023, according to WHO data. Between January 2022 and August 4, there were 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa, according to the Africa CDC. Most of the recent cases have been in the DRC. But in the past month, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda have reported their first cases of mpox. Clade Ib has been detected in all four countries, none of which have reported deaths, according to WHO. VACCINES During the global outbreak of smallpox in 2022, vaccines were rapidly distributed in wealthier regions such as Europe and North America, helping to control the epidemic. But available vaccines were largely unavailable in African countries hardest hit by smallpox.

On Tuesday, CDC Africa director Jean Kaseya announced an agreement with the European Union and pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic to supply and distribute 200,000 doses of smallpox vaccine across the continent. Kaseya acknowledged that Bavarian Nordic’s doses of chickenpox vaccine — which requires two shots per person — will not be enough. But there is a future plan to secure 10 million doses of the vaccine for Africa, he told an online media briefing. Kaseya also noted that if Africa had received vaccine doses and support earlier, the number of cases would not be so high.