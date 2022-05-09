Home page World

During a trip to Nigeria, a man from England is said to have contracted the rare monkeypox virus. Experts provide details.

London – After too corona presumably jumped from animals to humans, reports of unknown viruses can cause concern. But in the case of a new monkeypox infection in England, according to the health authorities, there is no reason to worry.

The person infected with the rare virus is said to have contracted it in Nigeria and then traveled to Great Britain, as the British health authority said at the weekend. The man is being treated by specialists in London hospital and his contacts are being contacted as a precaution.

After coronavirus: is another pandemic imminent?

“It is important to stress that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person and the risk to the public is very low,” said Colin Brown of the UK Health Security Agency Message according to. Transmission between people is only possible with close physical contact. A spread of monkeypox after two years of coronaPandemic is therefore unlikely.

According to the RKI, the monkeypox virus can be transmitted not only by monkeys, but also by rodents. © Eugen Haag/Imago Images

Typical symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. After about a week, the symptoms usually subside if the symptoms are mild. However, severe cases are also possible. In children under the age of 16, the lethality rate for Central African virus variants is up to 11 percent.

Typical symptoms of monkeypox infection:

Fever

headache

Swollen lymph nodes

rash

Robert Koch Institute: First case of monkeypox virus in humans as early as 1970

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), monkeypox was first detected in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 – in a 9-year-old boy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were then cases in more than ten countries on the continent. A few travelers would have brought the pathogens to Israel, the USA or, as in 2018, and now again to Great Britain.

The pathogens can be transmitted by different animal species and therefore belong as well as this Coronavirus to the zoonoses. According to the RKI, rodents are particularly affected. Human smallpox, which, according to the RKI, causes more severe diseases than monkeypox considered eradicated worldwide since 1980 after a major vaccination campaign. The vaccination protects against both types of smallpox, but is currently not indicated due to the side effect. (tk with dpa)