The monkeypox virus has been diagnosed in a person for the first time in the Netherlands. This is reported by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

This does not provide information about the person’s age, gender and place of residence. RIVM expects that even more people may have been infected.

‘As expected, the first case of monkey pox has now also been identified in the Netherlands. There will undoubtedly be more to come. We take this extremely seriously, which is why it is good that RIVM monitors the virus and also has close contact with foreign colleagues,” tweeted Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) about the infection.

The virus is native to West and Central Africa. It occasionally shows up in other countries, but then it concerns a single case of someone who has recently been to Africa and may have infected someone else. It was always thought that it would not spread quickly from person to person. However, that seems to have changed in recent weeks.

The first cases of monkeypox virus have also appeared in our southern neighbors. In addition, a few cases have already appeared in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, the United States, Canada and Australia. In Spain, the counter now stands at 30 infections, most of which seem to have been infected during a sauna visit.

The first cases of monkeypox virus have also appeared in our southern neighbors. In addition, a few cases have already appeared in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, the United States, Canada and Australia. In Spain, the counter now stands at 30 infections, most of which seem to have been infected during a sauna visit.

The virus may have spread (including) through the international gay festival Darklands earlier this month in Antwerp. That event – one of the largest festivals for gays in the world – is also popular with the Dutch. The health service of the Belgian government has traced three infections to the festival.

There is reason to believe that the virus was brought in by festival visitors from abroad, Darklands further said. The government has asked the organization to inform the thousands of visitors about the infections. For example, they ask to be still vigilant, because the virus has an incubation period of up to 21 days. Anyone who has symptoms or suspects infection should seek help as soon as possible.

100,000 doses of vaccine

The Netherlands has about 100,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine available. But there is still no decision on the use of the drug, and if so, who would receive the vaccine. According to the RIVM, more time is needed first to map out the extent of the spread of the virus. But we assume that it is more spread out than we currently have in view’. “In addition, we do not yet know exactly how long the incubation period of the virus is, it may be three weeks,” said a spokeswoman. “Once we have a better idea of ​​the size, we can determine how best to use the vaccine doses.” See also Accidents The snowmobile was found dead in Savonlinna

Not administered since 1974

The monkeypox virus is probably easy to fight with the vaccine against smallpox. It can prevent infection, and in people who have just tested positive, the vaccine can ensure that the complaints remain limited.

The smallpox vaccine has not been administered in the Netherlands since 1974. Thanks to the drug, smallpox has been driven out of Western countries. Due to the lack of vaccinations, people under the age of 50 are now mainly at risk of contracting the monkeypox virus.

How do you know if you have the virus? The symptoms of monkeypox infection are similar to those of smallpox infection – a disease that is no longer occurring in the world due to the success of vaccination against it – but is generally much milder. The disease often starts with fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue, the RIVM reports. People can contract the virus through close skin contact, for example by touching someone’s open wound. Virus particles can also be found on bed linen, for example. “If you see suspicious spots on your body, it is wise to at least call your doctor and in some cases contact an STD line,” says a spokeswoman for the RIVM. In previous outbreaks of monkeypox virus, skin rashes started on the face. “We now see that the first blisters are mainly located around the genitals and anus. That is different from what we are used to from the virus. It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, so be aware of that.” Among the monkeypox patients are a striking number of men who have sex with other men. They may have become infected through close contact during sex. See also Hockey Will there be a Lions Goal Festival today? Watch the World Cup opening goal - HS is momentarily following the opening day of the World Cup

Emergency meeting for WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to hold an emergency meeting due to the sudden global outbreak of monkeypox. Experts will consider whether an alarm should be raised on Friday, the organization has learned. The WHO could declare a public health emergency of international concern, observers say.

The WHO experts also discuss the spread of the virus, the possibilities of vaccination and the high proportion of infected men who have sex with men, British media report.

The fact that people are shocked by this virus because the very recent corona crisis is still fresh in their minds is understandable by virologist Marion Koopmans on talk show Op1. “Such a message would probably have been a line hidden in a newspaper before that time.” According to her, a virus outbreak like this happens ‘regularly, weekly anyway’. At the same time, she called it important that ‘here health services do their work and investigate’.

