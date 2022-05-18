The health authorities of the United Kingdom detected this Wednesday two new cases of monkeypox, bringing the total to nine infected people who have been identified since last May 6.

(Also read: WHO wants to clarify cases of monkeypox detected in the United Kingdom)

The latest cases are not connected to the previous ones, the National Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement, which is “urgently investigating where and how” the infections occurred.

“These cases, together with information on cases in countries in the rest of Europe, confirm our initial concern that there could be community transmission of monkeypox“said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UKHSA.

(You may be interested in: Monkeypox: what is this disease that alerts the WHO about?)

Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back painswollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, the agency indicates.

A skin rash may also develop, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

“The eruption evolves and goes through various stages. May have an appearance similar to chicken pox or syphilisbefore finally forming a scab that later falls off,” describe the British authorities.

The agency indicates that monkeypox has not so far been described as a sexually transmitted disease, although it stresses that “it can be transmitted by direct contact during sexual intercourse.”

The UKHSA recommends “particularly those gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (MSM) to be alert for any unusual rashes or injuries.”

More world news

– Spain: how will the work permit for strong menstrual pain work?

– ‘Menstruating person’: controversy over law in Chile that does not say ‘woman’