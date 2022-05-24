In recent days the disease known as “monkey pox” has monopolized the news of the international media, What do the experts know about this condition?

Despite the fact that since the end of last year countries such as USA began to detect cases of monkeypox, it was not until various nations reported the presence of cases of contagion in their communities that the alerts went off.

According to doctors, the vast majority of cases of monkeypox that have occurred so far cause lesions that, for the most part, are mild. Likewise, it has also been pointed out that the constant is that the disease heals itself.

Monkeypox, which is transmitted by rodents, is a disease very similar to the disease known as smallpox, which in most of the world is completely eradicated. The disease that has put the world on alert in recent days belongs to the same phylogenetic family as the one mentioned above, and occurs mainly in inhabitants of Central and West Africa.

The first cases detected in recent weeks in Europe and the United States were in men who have sexual encounters with other men. However, after better analyzing the cases, the scientists realized that the transmission of monkeypox also occurs through other types of activities and not particularly the intimate.

This is how it was revealed that the contagion of this type of smallpox can occur through sharing glasses or utensils with an infected personor by direct contact or exchange of body fluids with it.

Likewise, despite the fact that, as mentioned, this disease occurred in African territory, it was identified that several of the infected people they did not travel to this continentso more research is being done on it.

It is also known that being a disease that transmitted from animal to humana person can get monkeypox by having contact with dead animals by hunting them and eating their meat.

For their part, the symptoms caused by monkeypox are: fever above 38.5 degrees; intense headache, joint, muscle and back pain; skin rash progressing to postulates, and swollen lymph nodes.

One of the most outstanding characteristics of this disease is, without a doubt, the acne which commonly begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The rash changes over time and goes through different stages, coming to resemble syphilis or chickenpox, before forming a scab, which then falls off.

Meanwhile, in most cases, monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease, whose symptoms for 14 to 21 daysbeing serious cases of this condition really very rare.

Is there a treatment for monkeypox?

To date, the smallpox vaccine has been shown to be effective in protecting against monkeypox. A fact that reinforces it is that the cases that have been reported have been registered in people who were not immunized with said antigen or who were born after the disease was eradicated.