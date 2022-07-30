Second case of death from monkeypox in Spain. After the first victim yesterday in the Valencia region, today the Spanish Ministry of Health confirms a second death, this time in Andalusia. Both patients had been hospitalized in the days prior to death. the health authorities of Valencia have announced that the patient – who according to the local press was a 40-year-old man who was in intensive care in the Alicante hospital – died of encephalitis caused by an infection, specifying that autopsy examinations are being conducted to clarify the cause of death more clearly.

The Andalusian health authorities have announced that the patient – admitted to the intensive care unit in Cordoba – was 31 years old and had a meningitis-like infection. The Spanish Ministry of Health announced yesterday that there are 4,298 cases of infected people in the country. Out of 3,750 patients whose information is available, 20 were hospitalized. Among the sick there are 4,081 men and 64 women, while the sex of three has not been disclosed.