“The epidemiological situation in Italy is currently under control since no cases of the new strain (Clade I) of Mpox”, the so-called monkeypox, have been confirmed. “Our offices are in constant contact with international organizations, to develop shared measures”. This is what Mara Campitiello, head of the Department of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, declared.

“The Ministry of Health – he adds – has activated operational channels with the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and the Higher Institute of Health for the planning of risk containment strategies in the event of a change in the current scenario; at the same time the surveillance network is being strengthened diagnostics throughout the national territory. The national stock of vaccines is currently sufficient to guarantee the need and we are preparing a new information circular to the Regions with indications for the population and operators involved in the border sites”.

Furthermore, “the establishment of an inter-ministerial table is being evaluated in conjunction with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Interior and Transport to agree on operational plans to combat the spread of the pathogen with an organised strategic approach” he concludes.

ECDC: “More Imported Cases of Clade I Likely”

Due to frequent and close travel links with Africa, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommends that EU and European Economic Area Member States issue travel advice for people visiting or returning from affected areas. The likelihood of infection for people from the EU/EEA travelling to affected areas and having close contact with affected communities is high. In addition, there is a moderate risk for close contacts of possible or confirmed cases imported into the EU/EEA. “Following the rapid spread of this outbreak in Africa, ECDC has raised the level of risk for the general population in the EU/EEA and for travellers to affected areas,” says Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of the ECDC. Due to the close ties between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for a greater number of imported Clade I cases.“.