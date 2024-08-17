“Let’s not do terrorism, the mpox virus is a traveler’s disease and in Italy there is no ‘monkeypox’ alarm. Yes, attention is needed, key words are prevention and molecular epidemiological monitoring. There is no risk of an epidemic from mpox, a very remote hypothesis because the transmission of the disease occurs mainly through unprotected sexual intercourse”. This is what epidemiologist Massimo Ciccozzi told Adnkronos Salute after the WHO declared mpox a global health emergency.

“Certain The Clade I strain of monkeypox is much more virulent and dangerous than the Clade II variantbecause it is the ancestral strain. The case fatality rate of Clade I is 10 percent, meaning that for every 100 people who get infected, 10 die.”

For Ciccozzi “to date an epidemic from mpox is a very remote hypothesis – he underlines – there is no danger. However, we must tell people how to behave both in case we have contracted the disease and if they are about to travel to high-risk countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo”. And on the mpox alarm launched by the Africa CDC which speaks of 1,200 cases in 7 days, Ciccozzi observes: “These data may not be entirely accurate because the Africa CDC does not have a good monitoring system. The cases could be many more”.