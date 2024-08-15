Sweden’s public health agency has recorded what it says is the first case of a new contagious variant of mpox, known as monkeypox, outside the African continent. The person was infected during a stay in an area of ​​Africa where there is currently a major outbreak of mpox Clade 1, the agency said, according to the BBC.

The news comes hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern.

At least 450 people died during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the disease has since spread to parts of central and eastern Africa.