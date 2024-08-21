Monkeypox | Suspected monkeypox in Thailand – a European who traveled from Africa fell ill

Monkey pox|The suspected case would be the first monkeypox infection of the new variant in Thailand.

in Thailand the country’s first case of monkeypox has been found, which is suspected to be a new and more dangerous variant of the virus, reports news agency AFP.

The sick person is a European person who traveled to Thailand from an African country, Thai health officials told AFP.

The patient is currently in hospital quarantine. According to the health authorities, the suspicion of a new variant is strong, but it will be confirmed in laboratory tests within a few days.

World health organization WHO declared last week caused a global health emergency due to monkeypox, as the new variant is spreading rapidly in Africa.

The new variant is believed to be more contagious and deadly than the previous variant that began spreading in 2022.

A variant has already been found, for example, in Sweden. The sick person had stayed in Africa, and he sought treatment in Stockholm.

WHO by the monkeypox epidemic can still be stopped. According to the organization, for example, there is no need for the closures seen during the corona pandemic.