THE’Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention he declared the mbox epidemicknown as monkeypoxthat a public health emergency for continental security is spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to other African countries. This “is not simply another challenge but a real crisis that requires collective political action,” said the director general of the African CDC Jean Kaseya. “As a continent, we have faced the pandemic, various epidemics, natural disasters and conflicts. We have recovered from every adversity. Today we face mpox with the same spirit.”

The numbers that worry the WHO

“But let me be clear: this is not just an African problem, mpox is a global threat,” Kaseya concluded. Since the beginning of the year, there have been approximately 15,000 cases of mpox in Africa and 461 deaths. Most are due to a new strain that has spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tomorrow, the World Health Organization will meet to decide whether the epidemic constitutes a health emergency of international concern.