As the monkeypox outbreak progresses, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state of emergency. “More than one in four cases of contagion in the US is registered in the state of New York, and we must use all the tools available to respond,” he said referring to the acceleration of the distribution of vaccines.

With about 4,600 cases across the United States, in the state of New York there are almost 1,400 cases, most of which in the city of New York, which has become the epicenter of the epidemic in the USA. Even the city of San Francisco, where there are 261 cases out of 800 in all of California, has declared a state of emergency in recent days to speed up vaccination. “We desperately need vaccines to support the people of San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said.

Federal authorities, which are still considering whether to declare a national emergency in order to unlock more resources, after initial difficulties are now distributing tens of thousands of doses, 780 thousand nationwide, of the vaccine. About 110,000 were sent to the state of New York.