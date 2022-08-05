After the shock of a week ago, when the Ministry of Health reported the first two deaths in Spain from monkeypox, the spread of this disease seems to have calmed down and, of course, in these seven days there has been no regret new deceased.

The latest data on the outbreak indicates that there are 4,942 positives, 365 more than last Tuesday, which means that some 122 additional infections have been registered daily. These data reveal that the rate of expansion of the disease in these three days is 8%, much slower than that of a week ago, when infections grew to 14%.

This slowdown in infections is also noticeable with respect to the progress of the epidemic abroad. Infections grow in Spain almost half that in the rest of the world, where in the same period of three days the notifications increased by 2,777 patients, with a 14% growth. The United States follows the lead, with 7,102 and a rate of expansion of the disease of 21%. The Spanish growth rate is similar to that of Germany and the United Kingdom and much lower than that of France, where infections increase to 14.8%.

few complications



The disease continues with manifestations that are generally bothersome for patients, but mild from a clinical point of view. Only 6.9% of the positives required medical attention – in the most frequent cases due to mouth ulcers or secondary bacterial infections – and only 2.8%, 139, required admission to a hospital.

Otherwise, there are few changes in the characteristics and profile of the patients. It is an outbreak of men (98.4%), with a mean age of 37 years. 80% of those infected have sexual relations with other men, either because they are homosexual or bisexual, and, in fact, 80% have been infected with monkeypox during close contact with another man while having sexual relations. 9% of the Spanish positives acquired the pathology during close contact with an infected person, but without having a sexual nature.

Participation in social events is another characteristic common to those infected. One in five of the positives was in these places with extensive social contact in the days before detecting symptoms.