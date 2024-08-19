in Italy, on August 8th “no cases of Clade I have been reported”, the family to which the new variant of the so-called monkeypox virus, Mpox, belongs. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in the circular of the Department of Prevention, Research and Health Emergencies (formerly the Directorate General of Health Prevention), which deals with the update on the Mpox disease, following the declaration of an ‘International Public Health Emergency’ by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“From May 20, 2022 (the date of the first report of the first case of Mpox in Italy) to August 8, 2024, a total of 1,056 confirmed cases of Mpox have been reported – the ministry reports – most of which occurred in the summer of 2022. From January 1 to August 8, 2024, 65 confirmed cases have been reported from 12 regions. All cases refer to infections that occurred in 2023 and in the first months of the current year, no new cases are attributable to the month of August”, the circular reads.

“Strengthen health protection and raise awareness of cases”

Sensitizing doctors and health workers on the ‘red lights’ that should make them suspect they are facing a possible case of Mpox and protecting them from any risks is one of the recommendations contained in the circular of the Ministry of Health.

“It is recommended to raise awareness among physicians and healthcare professionals about the possible cases of Mpox associated with travel caused by Mpxv Clade I, including the possibility of different clinical presentations, transmission through sexual and non-sexual routes, and different groups affected compared to the previous Mpox Clade II outbreak. Strengthening protection measures for healthcare workers and caregivers is recommended”, reads the document signed by the head of the Department of Prevention, Research and Health Emergencies Maria Rosaria Campitiello and DG Francesco Vaia.

Vaccine available to the Regions

“The Mva-Bn vaccine currently usable in Italy” for Mpox “is Imvanex* – the circular reads – with subcutaneous administration method, which, as per the note”, “the Ministry of Health has made available to the Regions/Autonomous Provinces”. “Any update of the indications” on vaccinations, it is reported, “will be provided on the basis of epidemiological evolution”.

Recommendations for travellers

Among the recommendations, “it is recommended to advise” travelers “not to attend events with gatherings in countries with confirmed outbreaks of” Mpox Clade I virus. “It is recommended to sensitize travelers to countries with confirmed outbreaks of infection” by Mpox “Clade I virus regarding the risk of contracting the disease, providing them with relevant information to protect themselves and others before, during and after travel,” the document reads.