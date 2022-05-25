Home page World

Of: Marcus Gable

With the monkeypox, another virus is spreading in Germany. Human-to-human transmission is also possible. Are there already quarantine requirements?

Munich – The health system in Germany is facing a new challenge: monkeypox. The viral disease, which is mainly transmitted via rodents, was detected in various European countries in spring 2022: in Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and also the Federal Republic of Germany. For a long time, monkeypox was mainly known in parts of Africa.

While the number of known Covid 19 cases – possibly also because of significantly fewer tests – is falling in this country, another virus that is not quite as new is spreading. Monkeypox was first diagnosed in humans in 1970.

Monkeypox quarantine in Germany? Human-to-human transmission through close contact

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), infections from person to person are rarer than infections via rodents. But neither can they be ruled out. There is therefore a risk of close contact, for example “with body fluids or scabs of monkeypox infected people”. Infections “in the context of sexual activities” cannot be ruled out either.

The Deutsche Aidshilfe also mentions “inhaling droplets when a person with a rash coughs or sneezes, or (the) contact with used clothing or laundry, such as towels” as possible transmission routes. The good news: the course is usually mild and the infection “usually heals on its own”.

Quarantine for monkeypox: Lauterbach recommends at least 21 days of isolation

However, caution is advised because monkeypox can be transmitted from person to person. The range of the incubation period of seven to 21 days specified by the RKI is treacherous, so three weeks can pass between infection and the outbreak of the disease.

The question therefore arises as to whether quarantine measures would make sense, as in the case of Corona. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has already demanded “that we now have to react quickly and hard in order to contain a global outbreak again”. With Belgium, the first country has already decided to isolate infected people for 21 days. The British health authority UKHSA initially recommended (as of May 23) a three-week quarantine for close contacts of monkeypox patients.

In Germany, an ordered quarantine of at least 21 days should now also be recommended for infected people. Health Minister Lauterbach announced this on May 24th. Close contacts of infected people should therefore also isolate themselves for 21 days. This recommendation was made in cooperation with the RKI, the minister explained.

Quarantine because of monkeypox: According to Lauterbach, the RKI is working on recommendations

As early as May 23, Lauterbach said on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva that the RKI was in the process of developing recommendations for isolation and quarantine in Germany. According to the SPD politician, the health experts’ proposals could be presented the next day.

Another option is a vaccination recommendation “for people who are particularly at risk”. On the other hand, a poke against monkeypox for every citizen is out of the question. The symptoms so far have been fever, pain in the head, muscles and back or swollen lymph nodes, after a few days blisters form on the skin.

According to the RKI, the therapy is primarily symptomatic and supportive – i.e. supportive. The aim is to prevent bacterial superinfections. With Tecovirimat, a “medicine developed for the treatment of orthopoxvirus infections” has already been approved in the EU for the treatment of monkeypox. (mg)