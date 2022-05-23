Monkey pox, symptoms: “Increased fever and flu-like symptoms due to the passage of the virus from the mucous membranes to the lymph nodes”

Monkeypox? Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian drug agency, reassures: “Human infection is much less severe than that of monkeys.” The virologist, in an interview with Il Giornale, explains that the transmission of the monkeypoxvirus occurs “through mucocutaneous lesions, respiratory droplets or contact with body fluids”. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually a couple of weeks.

On the symptoms of monkeypox, the emeritus professor of Microbiology and Virology points out: “Increased fever and flu-like symptoms due to the passage of the virus from the mucous membranes to the lymph nodes. Then the rash appears first vesicular (small vesicles), then macules (flat lesions), papules (raised lesions) and crusts “. Pulmonary and systemic complications? Rare.

The protection for those who have been vaccinated against smallpox (until 1981), Palù explains: “It has a very long protection over the years, even against the monkeypoxvirus, as demonstrated by the vaccinated African subjects. However, we cannot say with certainty, in this case, how long this protection can last because 40 years have passed since the suspension of the smallpox vaccination “. And he explains: “In theory, this is a protection that can last for the whole course of life”.

There are no ad hoc vaccines for monkeypox, but there is a drug on the market, Tecovirimat, approved by the EMA: “It has a very effective protection and functions by preventing the last phase of the replication of the virus, that is, the exit from the cell”

With Covid still in mind, is there a possibility that monkeypox will become pandemic? “It can also occasionally be transmitted from human to human but, I repeat, even for human to human transmission there is always a need for very close contact. So there is no risk of an epidemic, let alone a pandemic spread ”.

