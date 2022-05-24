High-threat pathogens team leader says disease must be controlled with measures such as good hygiene

The current outbreak of monkey pox should not require mass vaccination. The statement is from Richard Pebody, who leads the WHO (World Health Organization) high-threat pathogens team in Europe.

THE Reuters, he said that the disease must be controlled with measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior. Also, contact tracing and isolation. The expert pointed out that the virus does not spread easily and has not caused serious illness so far.

According to Pebody, immediate supplies of vaccines and antivirals are relatively limited. The CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) he said be in the process of releasing doses of the Jyneos vaccine for use in cases of monkeypox – as monkeypox is known.

The Danish vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic declared on Monday (May 23, 2022) to have increased production of immunizations for traditional smallpox due to the outbreak of monkeypox.

Although there is no vaccine specifically targeted against the variant, clinical studies have shown that the smallpox immunizer is 85% effective in preventing smallpox. monkeypox.

European countries and North America investigate more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases of the infection. It is the worst outbreak outside Africa, where the disease is endemic.

The majority of confirmed cases so far are not linked to travel to the African continent. Pebody said that fact suggests there could be a lot of undetected cases.

Researchers from Portugal released on Monday the 1st draft of the virus genome sequence. The 1st analysis indicates that the 2022 virus belongs to the West African region and is more related to the monkeypox virus exported from Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 to countries such as the UK, Israel and Singapore.