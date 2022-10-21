The current monkeypox outbreak is almost over, says RIVM health institute. The vaccination campaign against the ‘monkeypox’ will therefore end ‘soon’, according to the organization. Risk groups will be invited for a shot until the end of this month.

“The number of new infections has been very low for a few weeks, which means that the campaign can stop. Nevertheless, the disease can still revive and there are still infections,” warns the RIVM, which therefore calls for vigilance.

After a peak in the summer, the number of infections has now decreased to a few per week. “For example, the virus was diagnosed in only nine people in the past two weeks. Due to the small number of new infections, the need to vaccinate is no longer present,” the health institute said.

'Changed behaviour' and natural immunity have also led to a reduction in the number of new infections, RIVM believes. The institute cannot yet say how great the effect of the vaccinations has been.

In November, it will be considered whether vaccinations or other measures may be necessary in the future.