Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach comments on the subject of vaccination and isolation. According to him, one must “govern fast and hard”.

Update from Monday, May 23, 5:46 p.m.: Six cases of monkeypox have already been registered in Germany by Monday afternoon (May 23). After the first case of illness recorded in Munich, there were initially three other confirmed infections in Berlin, as announced by the Federal Ministry of Health. The health ministries in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony-Anhalt announced two other cases on Monday. According to AFP, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) announced that he would provide information on the current situation on Tuesday (May 24) together with RKI President Lothar Wieler and the President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt.

Monkeypox virus: More cases reported in Germany. (Archive photo) © picture alliance/dpa/Russell Regner/CDC/AP | Cynthia S Goldsmith

Monkeypox: Will there be a vaccination and quarantine rules in Germany soon?

First report from Monday, May 23: Berlin – The monkeypox have now arrived in Germany. Four people with an infection have already been registered. The number of infections with the virus is increasing worldwide. But what plans do Germany and other affected countries have in the fight against the monkeypox virus?

Further containment measures are currently being prepared in Germany, emphasized the Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly. Together with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), isolation and quarantine recommendations are being developed to prevent the spread of monkeypox. In addition, it is being considered “whether we might have to make vaccination recommendations for people who are particularly at risk,” explained Lauterbach, according to the German Press Agency.

Monkeypox in Germany: is vaccination against the virus coming?

According to Lauterbach, vaccination of the general population is currently not under discussion. He advocated firm international containment. The global outbreak is so unusual that there is concern about whether it will be like previous monkeypox outbreaks. It is more likely that the way of spreading could have changed, “so that we now have to react quickly and hard to contain a global outbreak again”. One Monkeypox infection presents with specific symptomssuch as fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Vaccination against monkeypox coming? Experts speak out

The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, spoke to the newspapers of the Funke media group on the subject of vaccination and monkeypox. “Whoever is vaccinated against smallpox has good protection”. Anyone who is younger and does not have this vaccination is at higher risk of contracting monkeypox. “It would therefore make sense to offer vaccination to all younger people who are no longer subject to compulsory smallpox vaccination,” he emphasized.

The groups that are currently particularly at risk are in the foreground – “i.e. usually younger men with a lot of changing sexual contacts”. Such a vaccination campaign only makes sense if it is done worldwide. Transmission of monkeypox is generally possible through close contact and contaminated materials. The transmission over the air plays – differently than about corona – but hardly a role

Monkeypox: quarantine and isolation in case of infection

In the fight against monkeypox, the British health authority UKHSA has now set a recommended quarantine period of three weeks for close contacts of infected people. Belgian authorities are ordering a 21-day isolation for infected people, as a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health confirmed to the dpa. This does not apply to contact persons there, they are only advised to be particularly careful. (slo with dpa/AFP)