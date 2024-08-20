Monkeypox | “Mpox is not the new covid” – the World Health Organization reassures

Monkey pox|“Mpox is not a new corona”, said the European regional director of the organization on Tuesday.

World according to the health organization (WHO), the monkeypox epidemic can still be stopped.

According to the organization, experts have enough information about the disease and how it spreads and behaves – unlike when the disease caused by the coronavirus had started to spread from China to the rest of the world in the spring and winter of 2020. And unlike during the corona pandemic, there is no need for lockdowns either.

“Mpox [apinarokko] is not a new covid”, said the WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge according to the organization’s announcement in Geneva on Tuesday.

“We know how to control monkeypox and we know the steps to take to stop its spread in Europe,” he said.

He reminded that the spread of the previous variation of monkeypox was brought under control in Europe two years ago by finding out the infections and the contacts of the infected, sharing information about the disease and vaccinations.

He accused the governments and healthcare authorities of European countries that these measures have not been committed to and public funds have not been invested in them.

According to him, the new variant could be stopped by acting in the same way and in close cooperation with African states.

in Africa the new variant of monkeypox now spreading is believed to be more contagious and more deadly than the previous variant that began spreading in 2022.

The African continent’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) said it has a clear plan to procure 10 million vaccine doses for the African continent.

According to the CDC, Danish vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic is exporting its technology to African manufacturers so that the vaccine can be produced locally to increase availability and lower costs. In the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, vaccinations will start next week.

Also the Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal announced on Tuesday that France would donate 100,000 vaccine doses to countries currently affected by the disease.

At the press conference, the CEO of the CDC Jean Kaseya urged countries not to punish Africa with travel bans. He said the continent needed “solidarity and support for medical countermeasures”.

Also professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti emphasized in an interview with STT last week that in order to prevent the spread of the disease, it is important to identify and diagnose the cases so that the chains of infection can be broken.

the BBC by WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also said that the WHO does not recommend the use of masks against monkeypox and the vaccination of large groups of people, as during the corona pandemic.

“We do not recommend mass vaccinations. We recommend the use of vaccines for those groups that are most at risk,” he said.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox.

On Thursday of last week, Sweden confirmed the first case of a new variant of monkeypox that has been diagnosed outside of the African continent. The sick person had stayed in Africa, and he sought treatment in Stockholm.