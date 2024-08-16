“The epidemiological situation in Italy is currently under control since no cases of the new strain (Clade I) of Mpox”, the so-called monkeypox, have been confirmed. “Our offices are in constant contact with international organizations, to develop shared measures”. This is what Mara Campitiello, head of the Department of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, declared.

“The Ministry of Health – he adds – has activated operational channels with the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and the Higher Institute of Health for the planning of risk containment strategies in the event of a change in the current scenario; at the same time the surveillance network is being strengthened diagnostics throughout the national territory. The national stock of vaccines is currently sufficient to guarantee the need and we are preparing a new information circular to the Regions with indications for the population and operators involved in the border sites”.

Furthermore, “the establishment of an inter-ministerial table is being evaluated in conjunction with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Interior and Transport to agree on operational plans to combat the spread of the pathogen with an organised strategic approach” he concludes.