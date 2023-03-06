Fundação Oswaldo Cruz participates in the international study, carried out by researchers from 19 countries

An international survey, with the participation of the INI (Instituto Nacional de Infectologia Evandro Chagas) and Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) indicated the need to evaluate the inclusion of severe forms of monkeypox as a new defining condition of Aids in the classifications of HIV diseases at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the WHO (World Health Organization).

The work was carried out by researchers from 19 countries. They gathered data from confirmed cases of the disease from May 11, 2022 to January 18, 2023 for a study that evaluated patients with advanced HIV infection.

The study also highlighted the fatal outcome of patients with suspected clinical deterioration due to immune reconstitution syndrome (Iris), an inflammatory condition that can occur after the initiation of antiretroviral therapy.

Of the total of 85 patients who started or restarted the use of antiretrovirals, 25% suspected that the clinical deterioration might have been due to Iris, and 57% of these died, which brought great concern to the researchers.

In terms of prevention, research indicated that people with HIV and at high risk of monkeypox infection should be prioritized for a preventative vaccine. The work highlighted that 2/3 of the registered deaths were in Latin America.

According to the researchers, the findings are particularly pertinent for countries with low levels of HIV diagnosis or without free universal access to antiretroviral therapy or intensive care units, where the interaction of uncontrolled HIV infection and monkeypox is more prevalent. They also stressed that, in these countries, a joint effort should be made to provide urgent access to antivirals and vaccines against the disease.

Publication

The international work was presented at the 30th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (Croi 2023 – Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, in free translation), held in February in Seattle (USA), and published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The study Mpox in people with advanced HIV infection: a global case series (Monkeypox in People with Advanced HIV Infection: A Global Case Series) analyzed 382 cases, 349 of which, equivalent to 91%, were in individuals living with HIV.

The survey found that 107 patients (28%) were hospitalized and 27 died (25%). The deaths occurred in people who had advanced immunodepression due to HIV.

The work highlighted the description of a severe form of monkeypox, characterized by necrotizing cutaneous and mucosal lesions, with a high prevalence of fulminant dermatological and systemic manifestations and death, in patients with advanced HIV disease, characterized by TCD4+ lymphocyte counts below 200 cells/mm3.

The study had the collaboration of the infectologist from the Laboratory of Clinical Research in STIs and AIDS of the INI/Fiocruz Mayara Secco Torres Silva.

Prevention

In addition to patient care, INI/Fiocruz conducts research to combat the disease. Among them, 2 multicentric studies under the coordination of the Institute stand out, which should start next March.

The 1st of them evaluates the MVA-BN Jynneos vaccine, produced by the Bavarian Nordic company, as post-exposure prophylaxis. The vaccine is given after the person has had contact with a high degree of potential exposure to the virus, through intimate contact with a person who is a confirmed case of monkeypox or who has had an accident while handling material contaminated by the virus, both in the collection of clinical material and in the processing of material in the laboratory.

The study coordinator and director of INI/Fiocruz, Valdiléa Veloso, told Fiocruz News Agency that these people should attend the research centers, where they will receive two doses of the vaccine, with an interval of 28 days between the doses, if the exposure has occurred within an interval of up to 14 days.

People whose exposure was after 14 days will be able to participate in the study and will be followed up, but will not be vaccinated. The study provides for the participation of at least 746 people. The expectation, according to the director, is that this immunizer, applied in the expected time interval, can block the process of infection by the virus or attenuate the development of the disease.

The 2nd study is called Unity. This is an international clinical trial that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the antiviral Tecovirimat in the treatment of patients with monkeypox. The study is coordinated by researcher Beatriz Grinsztejn, head of the Laboratory of Clinical Research on STIs and AIDS at INI/Fiocruz, in partnership with Alexandra Calmy, from the University Hospital of Geneva-Switzerland and the French Agency for Research on AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and Emerging Diseases (ANRS).

Tecovirimat was developed for the treatment of smallpox and was licensed by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) for the disease in 2022, based on data from limited animal and human studies.

So far, however, there have been no clinical trials to confirm whether the drug can help monkeypox patients recover from the disease. The INI/Fiocruz researchers consider that the results of the Unity clinical trial will be of vital importance for clarification in this regard.

With information from Brazil Agency.