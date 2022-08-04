





Last Saturday, the Spanish doctor Arturo Henriques, went viral after a post on Twitter, in which he denounced the presence of a passenger with signs of monkeypox in the Madrid subway. According to his account, he even questioned the passenger about the infection, who would have replied: “I have it, but my doctor didn’t tell me that I had to stay at home. Just wear a mask.”

However, this week, the protagonist of the photograph shared by Henriques, together with the report, denied that he suffers from the disease and denied the story told by the doctor, according to information published by the Spanish newspaper 20minutos.

The man, who identified himself only as MARM, categorically denied that this conversation took place and shared that he has neurofibromatosis, a disease that has been with him since birth and that causes injuries to his extremities.

According to 20minutos, it is common for men to have their health status questioned by other passengers on the subway. When that happens, he explains his diagnosis, which causes nerve tumors to grow and is not contagious. “Therefore, I can say that I never spoke to this supposed doctor”, he defends himself.

Also according to MARM, he takes the first subway from Villaverde Alto and is always seated, which means that it would be “impossible” for Henriques to have taken a picture of him standing on the subway, at 6:20 am. Finally, the man defines himself as a very careful person, who uses all the necessary protective equipment and has received all the vaccines to avoid infecting himself and others with coronavirus.

After the release of the passenger’s version, Arturo Henriques restricted access to his publications on Twitter. Previously, content was open. It was there that he shared the story, the supposed conversation with MARM and warned that the use of masks would not be enough to protect against the transmission of the disease, since monkeypox is different from Covid.

Monkeypox is transmitted by secretions. This occurs in particular through contact with skin lesions. Therefore, the case generated repercussions in several countries, including Brazil.







