The level of international attention on the monkeypox after the latest cases detected in different parts of the world, even in areas not endemic to the disease. And after the first Italian case, investigations are also intensifying in the country. How do you move now? “It will be necessary to study the diffusion and the most important thing is the diagnosis: that no case escapes, to understand if it is a phenomenon that has a wide diffusion. I assume that this is not the case. “To explain this to Adnkronos Salute is Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan.

“Monkeypox – underlines – it has been a minimal threat so far and therefore, if there are no paradigm changes, it will remain so with sporadic cases in countries where there is a prevalence of these animals. So far there have been very few cases. What has surprised us lately is that people who did not travel have fallen ill. But making a guess about this is difficult, until you have enough information on these cases. Until now there were patients with a positive anamnesis “for travel to areas at risk.” These are not serious cases like smallpox was before vaccination – Clementi points out – And transmissibility is not high “.

Health authorities are also focusing on the fact that a significant cluster has been detected among young men having sex with men (MSM). “But I don’t think it has a lot to do with it – the virologist speculates – It could also be a diffusion of another type. we don’t have enough information, especially on these cases that do not have a positive anamnesis for endemic countries. We will have to continue to deepen “.