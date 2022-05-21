Mexico.- The World Health Organization (WHO), reported that so far it has been disclosed that in 11 countries who normally do not have the disease, so far it is known that there are around 80 confirmed cases and 50 pending investigations.

monkey pox It is a disease of importance for global public health, since it not only affects West and Central African countries, but to the rest of the world, so the OMS reported that they are working with these countries and others to expand surveillance and provide guidance.

Since 1970, human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries: Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and South Sudan. The true burden of monkeypox is unknown.

monkey pox it occurs mainly in central and western Africa, often in the vicinity of tropical rainforests, and has increasingly appeared in urban areas. Animal hosts include a variety of rodents and non-human primates.

Natural host of monkeypox virus

Several species of animals have been identified as susceptible to the virus. monkey pox. This includes rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian rats, dormice, non-human primates, and other species.

Uncertainty remains about the natural history of the virus. monkey pox and more studies are needed to identify the exact reservoirs and how the virus is kept circulating in nature.

outbreaks in humans

monkey pox it was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a 9-year-old boy in a region where smallpox was eliminated in 1968.

Since then, the majority of cases have been reported in the rural rainforest regions of the Congo Basin, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and increasing human cases have been reported in West and Central Africa.

monkey pox It is usually a self-limited illness with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases occur more frequently among children and are related to the degree of exposure to virusthe patient’s health status and the nature of the complications.