A 4-year-old girl from Pforzheim in southwestern Germany is the country’s first confirmed pediatric case of monkeypox. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the national body for the prevention and control of diseases. The little girl lives in a family with two infected adults and has not come into contact with anyone except her relatives. You currently have no symptoms. She was seen by a doctor as a precaution, and had a throat swab which tested positive. In Germany 2,916 cases of Monkeypox virus were reported to Rki in less than 3 months. Almost all the infected are males; 7 females.

“According to current knowledge, close contact is necessary for the transmission of the pathogen”, they confirm from Rki, recalling that during this epidemic the transmission is mainly taking place in the context of sexual activity and that “most of the infected people do not get seriously ill. ”

According to data from the World Health Organization, children infected with monkeypox are currently a small number.