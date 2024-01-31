The 11 cases of monkeypox in Tuscany “refer to what we saw two years ago with small epidemic outbreaks within communities that have sexual promiscuity because this facilitates the spread of the virus which is transmitted quite easily by contact direct. Since 2013 there has been a vaccine for prevention and my advice now to those who think they have come into contact with Mpox (monkeypox) positive cases, to consider vaccination.” This is what Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, told Adnkronos Salute.

In Italy, various circulars have been published with indications to be adopted on the vaccination strategy against the disease. In July 2022, the temporary distribution of the vaccine (Mva-Bn) was authorized in Europe and Italy. “As indicated in the Ministry of Health circular of 5 August, vaccination with Mva-Bn was offered as pre-exposure prophylaxis to the following categories of people: laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxviruses (smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox); men who have sexual intercourse with men (MSM), who fall within specific risk criteria listed in the circular”, reports the ISS on its website.

“From what I read, it was a family doctor who realized the presence of monkeypox and this is good news because if local medicine works we are able to intercept outbreaks and limit their spread – clarifies Andreoni – Most people diagnosed with Mpox recover without any treatment. Treatment is generally symptomatic and supportive. People who have severe disease or have a compromised immune system – he concludes – may be prescribed an antiviral but in exceptional circumstances”.