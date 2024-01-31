“There is no epidemic monkeypox in Tuscany, there is no need to be alarmist about 11 cases. Since 2022 we have understood that the Mpox it can affect humans and there have been tens of thousands of cases in the world but the infection has led to very few deaths due to the outbreaks being self-limiting. It mainly affects males who have sex with males, there may be clusters if there are very intimate relationships. There are two things, vaccination for those who have these behaviors and which helps to limit infections. And then the use of a condom during sexual intercourse and observe whether there are any lesions in the private parts. In this case, avoid sexual intercourse and contact your doctor.” He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa.

“This virus arrived at a particular time because Covid was occupying the media scene and someone talked about the lies of virologists and infectious disease specialists to keep attention high – continues the infectious disease specialist – instead Mpox is a problem that presents itself cyclically, infections that reach from the animal world to humans and then spread in communities. Never lower your guard against these pathogens but prevention with vaccines is the best weapon“.