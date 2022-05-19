Spain and Portugal, reports of suspected cases of monkeypox rise among symptoms of fever, fatigue and rash

A few days after the reports arrived from Great Britainwere disclosed by the Spain and from Portugal dozens from suspicious cases or confirmed from monkeypox. Specifically, this infection in Europe is rare.

Therefore the authorities of Madrid And Lisbon have already triggered thenational health alert. At the moment, the study of the unusual presence of monkeypox on the old continent is subjected to the careful study ofWorld Health Organization (WHO), which in collaboration with London is trying to clarify the certified cases in England.

In West Africa this viral disease is known by the name as of monkeypox. Now, in Portugal, there are, more than 20 suspected casesof which 5 confirmed, in the Lisbon region (West). There Directorate-General for Health of Portugal, specifies: “These cases, for the most part, are of young men, all of them male and have ulcerative lesions”. In Great Britainseven sick people have arrived since May 6, four of which are of people who presented themselves as “homosexuals, bisexuals or men who have occasional intercourse with other men” according toBritish Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

While, the Spanish and Portuguese authorities have decreed the national health alert, they assure that it is a rare disease, not very contagious among humans, for which there is no cure and generally returns on its own.

How monkeypox manifests itself

The most common symptoms of the monkeypox are: fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph glands, chills, fatigue, as well as rashes on the face and other parts of the body, similar to those of other exempt diseases. The disease does not spread easily among people and can kill up to one in ten infected patients. It is transmitted via the drops of saliva into the breath during prolonged face-to-face contact or through bodily fluids.

The first case of monkeypox in a human being was recorded in 1970in Democratic Republic of Congo and was subsequently detected in numerous Central African countries And western. The virus has become endemic in Nigeria And Democratic Republic of the Congo. Furthermore, in 2003, the disease was registered in the United States, with an outbreak following the importation of rodents from Africa. Finally, the first cases in the UK date back to 2018, with three people infected after the return of a man from Nigeria.

