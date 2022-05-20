Monkeypox has also arrived in Italy: the first case has in fact been identified. Symptoms, disease duration, contagiousness, vaccine: this is what we know. For now, explains to Adnkronos Salute Luigi Toma, infectious disease specialist and expert on tropical diseases of the Ire-San Gallicano in Rome, “he has registered a limited number of cases in Europe” and the possibility of getting infected “is lower than in Covid. or to other respiratory diseases and up to now this virus has given mild and always self-limiting forms of disease “.

The smallpox vaccine “protects but I remember that we are talking about two different viral strains, however in principle those who have received the vaccine in the past are quite covered”, Toma specifies, who recalls how on this point “the scientific community is not of the all agreed, for example I would not immediately resort to the vaccine. The form of monkeypox, which can also affect rodents, is benign and almost always resolves without the use of drugs – he observes – on some immunosuppressed population groups it will be possible to consider a dose of vaccine but maybe in a few months if the epidemiological conditions change “.

As for the “chain of transmission of monkeypox is from primates, or rodents, to humans and not vice versa. So there is no reason at the moment to be alarmed or to check in zoos or parks where there are monkeys.”

“The other thing is for countries, for example Congo and Nigeria, where this disease is already endemic and where the public health situation is completely different”, he recalls.