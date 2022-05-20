“Absolutely no alarm, but great attention” for cases of monkeypox. Thus the director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Francesco Vaia, during the press conference to take stock of the three cases identified in Italy. “Currently 3 people with confirmed Monkeypox virus infection are hospitalized at Spallanzani – he explained – These are three young men, who do not report contact with each other, although two of them report a recent trip to the Canary Islands, where a case of this disease “. “The three people are in fairly good health: only one has had a short-lived fever and all have swollen lymph glands that appear painful, and the appearance of a limited number of small localized skin pustules,” added Vaia. .

“The three patients are treated with symptomatic therapy which is currently sufficient. However, antiviral drugs are available at the Institute that could be used on an experimental basis if specific therapy is required, ”she explained.

“For next week our virology laboratory plans to isolate the virus that affected these people – continued Vaia – the availability of a viral isolate will make it possible to carry out a series of experimental investigations. In particular, it will be possible to study whether in the blood of people who have been vaccinated against smallpox, people who are now over 50 years old, there are antibodies that neutralize this virus and immune cells capable of attacking it. Viral isolation will also allow – he concludes – to perform tests for the serological diagnosis of this infection “.

“Science goes on”, the director of Spallanzani reassured that “to public opinion” he recommends: “Do not be alarmed”. “This is not a new disease and should not cause alarm”, especially because “it has milder symptoms than traditional smallpox”, he explains. “Let’s observe ourselves – is Vaia’s invitation – Let’s observe the skin, if it tells us anything. If there is any stain. Obviously if there is fever, fatigue. These are the most common symptoms, but there is no serious symptomatology. . I am calm about the future “.

“All infectious disease societies – highlights Spallanzani’s chief executive officer – agree that those who are vaccinated should not run any risk. From here to saying ‘let’s all get vaccinated right now’, we run. Plan: if there will be evidence and if there are needs, we will be the first to say “.