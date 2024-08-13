Mpox or Monkeypox is officially a ‘public health emergency for continental security’ in Africa. The statement comes from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced it in a press conference. The decision is linked to thesmallpox epidemic that spread from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to neighboring countries.

Tomorrow also theWorld Health Organizationwhich convened the Emergency Committee, will provide “its opinion on whether the epidemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. “If so,” WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Grebreyesus wrote on X, “temporary recommendations will be provided on how best to prevent and reduce the spread of the disease and manage the global health response.” Since the beginning of this year, The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced a major outbreak of Mpox, with over 14,000 reported cases and 511 deaths.

The African CDC had warned last week about the rapid spread of the viral infection, calling the press conference for today.